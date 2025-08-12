Elon Musk accuses Apple of favoring AI competitor in App Store rankings

In a series of posts on Musk's social media network X, he asserted that Apple only permits ChatGPT from OpenAI to be ranked first among its mobile applications.

“Apple is behaving in a manner that makes it impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store, which is an unequivocal antitrust violation. xAI will take immediate legal action,” Musk wrote.

According to the App Store’s “Top Free Apps” list in the United States, Grok, xAI’s AI model, ranks sixth, while ChatGPT holds the top position. In Kazakhstan, ChatGPT is currently ranked second, while neither X nor Grok appears in the list.

“Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either 𝕏 or Grok in your ‘Must Have’ section when 𝕏 is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know,” Musk said in a pinned post.

Apple has not yet commented on the statements.

Earlier, it was reported that Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence startup xAI is developing a new AI-powered application for children named Baby Grok.