Elena Rybakina suffers shock defeat by Eva Lys at WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing

In the third round, Rybakina faced Germany’s Eva Lys (world No. 66) and entered the match as the clear favorite. However, she was defeated in three sets – 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 – ending her run at the tournament. Lys advanced to Round of 16.

Earlier, Rybakina defeated American Caty McNally (world No. 90) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. The total prize fund for the Beijing tournament this year amounts to $8,963,700, with the champion set to receive $1,124,380 and 1,000 ranking points.

