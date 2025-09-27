EN
    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina wins at the start of China Open 2025

    07:49, 27 September 2025

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan claimed victory in her opening match at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Rybakina opened her Beijing campaign in the second round, where she overcame Caty Mcnally of the U.S. with a 7:5, 4:6, 6:3 victory.

    The Kazakhstani will next face Eva Lys of Germany.

    As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has soared to a career-high 16th in the ATP rankings, surpassing his previous best of 17th.

