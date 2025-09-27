Kazakhstan’s Rybakina wins at the start of China Open 2025

Rybakina opened her Beijing campaign in the second round, where she overcame Caty Mcnally of the U.S. with a 7:5, 4:6, 6:3 victory.

The Kazakhstani will next face Eva Lys of Germany.

As reported earlier, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has soared to a career-high 16th in the ATP rankings, surpassing his previous best of 17th.