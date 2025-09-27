Kazakhstan’s Rybakina wins at the start of China Open 2025
07:49, 27 September 2025
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan claimed victory in her opening match at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, China, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Rybakina opened her Beijing campaign in the second round, where she overcame Caty Mcnally of the U.S. with a 7:5, 4:6, 6:3 victory.
The Kazakhstani will next face Eva Lys of Germany.
