    Kazakhstan’s Danil Vassilyev earns silver at FIS World Cup in Germany

    10:49, 28 September 2025

    Kazakhstani ski jumper Danil Vassilyev claimed a silver medal at the FIS World Cup stage in Hinterzarten, Germany, the National Olympic Committee reported.

    Photo credit: NOC RK

    Vassilyev scored 229.6 points for his performance, securing the second place. Austria’s Julian Schmid won a gold medal with a score of 229.8 points. Slovenia’s Rok Oblak shared the second place with Vassilyev, also finishing with 229.6 points.

    Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Patanin claims gold at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Hungary. 

