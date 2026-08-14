Electricity supply restored in Almaty and Almaty region

At 2:38 p.m. on August 14, 2026, a power outage was recorded on transmission lines operated by KEGOC, Kazakhstan’s national electricity grid operator. The disruption triggered emergency shutdown systems in the networks of Alatau Zharyk Company, resulting in power cuts affecting consumers across Almaty and Almaty region.

After the power system was stabilized and electricity supplies were restored, the previously activated Special Automatic Load Shedding system was canceled.

According to Alatau Zharyk Company, all electricity supply restrictions in Almaty and Almaty region were fully lifted by 7 p.m.

The company said its emergency response teams are currently inspecting substations and monitoring the load on the electrical networks. Specialists are also checking equipment and power supply parameters to ensure the grid continues to operate safely and reliably.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a special commission is to probe a power grid failure after a major power outage hits southern Kazakhstan.