Special commission to probe power grid failure after major power outage hits southern Kazakhstan

According to the company, the incident occurred at 2:37 p.m. after two hydropower generators at the Toktogul Hydropower Plant in Kyrgyzstan were disconnected. The incident caused an overload on the North-East-South power transition corridor of Kazakhstan’s unified power system, resulting in the separation of the southern zone from Kazakhstan’s grid and the interconnected power systems of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The disruption affected consumers in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Kyzylorda and Zhetysu regions, as well as parts of the northern zone of Kazakhstan’s power system, including Karaganda, Ulytau and Abai regions.

KEGOC said electricity supplies were fully restored in Karaganda, Ulytau and Abai regions by 2:47 p.m.

Power was restored in Almaty and Zhetysu regions by 4:26 p.m., followed by Zhambyl, Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions at 4:34 p.m.

A special commission will investigate the causes of the power system disruption, KEGOC said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported a power outage leaves more than 43,000 customers without electricity in Shymkent.