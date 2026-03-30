Egypt’s medical tourism revenue surges 76.7% in 2025

According to the Egypt Healthcare Authority, the sector generated approximately US$8 million in revenue last year, providing medical services to around 35,000 international patients from 124 countries. The figures highlight both the broad geographic reach and rising demand for Egypt’s healthcare services.

Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority Ahmed El-Sobky said the growth reflects ongoing improvements in healthcare quality and service standards, which are helping to strengthen international confidence in the country’s medical system.

He noted that revenues rose significantly from US$3.7 million in 2024, signalling strong momentum and reinforcing expectations of further expansion in the coming years.

Egypt’s strategy focuses on positioning the country as a trusted destination for medical tourism through enhanced treatment offerings and internationally aligned service standards. Authorities are also introducing integrated digital systems to streamline patient experiences, from initial consultation to post-treatment care.

Looking ahead, plans include expanding international cooperation to attract more patients and increase economic returns. Officials aim to consolidate Egypt’s status as a leading regional hub for medical tourism while continuing to improve accessibility and quality of care for global patients.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan has become the first country in the CIS and the fourth in the WHO European Region to achieve the level III maturity of its national regulatory system for medicines.