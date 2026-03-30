Kazakhstan becomes the first in CIS to reach WHO maturity level III in medicine regulation

This achievement demonstrates that Kazakhstan’s system now meets international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy of pharmaceuticals. It covers areas such as drug registration, quality control, and manufacturing inspections, boosting confidence among global organizations, investors, and producers.

The announcement was highlighted at the India-Kazakhstan Pharmaceutical Business Forum in Almaty, attended by more than 60 Indian pharmaceutical companies.

The Healthcare Ministry continues its work to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector through investment attraction, digitalization, modern technologies, and transparent procurement procedures.

According to the Healthcare Ministry, 3.6 million people receive free medicines under state programs across Kazakhstan.

In 2025, 15.6 million prescriptions hit 262.9 billion tenge.

Drug lists have been updated, removing ineffective medicines and adding innovative ones.

Noteworthy, a new facility in Kazakhstan to produce 38 types of medicines by 2029.