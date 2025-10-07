Egypt's Khaled El-Enany nominated as sole candidate for UNESCO Director-General's post

"This nomination will be put to a vote by all UNESCO Member States on November 6 during the Organization's General Conference, to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Once elected by the General Conference, he will succeed Audrey Azoulay in mid-November," an official statement reads.

According to Organization's press center, born in 1971, Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz is an Egyptologist and Professor of Egyptology at Helwan University, where he has been teaching for over 30 years.

Previously he served as Vice Dean of the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality, Director of the Open Learning Center, and Head of the Tour Guide Department.

He holds a PhD in Egyptology from Paul-Valéry Montpellier 3 University (France), where he has been a visiting Professor on several occasions.

Dr. Khaled El-Enany helmed the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (2014-2016) and the Egyptian Museum in Cairo (2015-2016). From 2016 to 2022, he was the Minister of Antiquities and then Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

In November 2024, he was appointed Special Ambassador for Cultural Tourism by the World Tourism Organization and, more recently, patron of the African World Heritage Fund. He holds several international distinctions.

He speaks Arabic, French and English.