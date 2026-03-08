Egypt’s food industry posts record export growth

According to a series of infographics released by the Egyptian Cabinet’s media center, the sector’s growth has been supported by upgraded production lines, compliance with international quality standards, and government financing programs aimed at strengthening companies and boosting their export capacity, TV BRICS cites Sada El-Balad.

Export performance has become a key indicator of the sector’s success. A leading international credit rating agency noted that Egypt is increasingly establishing itself as a major food export hub in the Middle East and North Africa. In particular, the processed foods segment achieved exports exceeding six billion US dollars in 2024, the highest figure ever recorded for the industry.

Growth trends further highlight the sector’s rapid expansion. Between the 2021/2022 and 2024/2025 fiscal years, food industry exports increased by 43.2 percent, reaching 6.3 billion US dollars. Officials attribute this rise to new investments, improved production efficiency, and expanded access to international markets, all of which support the government’s strategy to maximize export opportunities.

Domestic production has also reached strong levels across various agricultural and food categories. In 2025, Egypt produced 10.03 million tons of cereals, 189,800 tons of legumes, and 17.77 million tons of sugar crops. Other outputs included 8.78 million tons of vegetables, 600,000 tons of red meat, 2.5 million tons of white meat, 7 million tons of fresh milk, 16 billion table eggs, and 2.03 million tons of fish.

