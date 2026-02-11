Egypt tops global date production with 2 million tonnes annually

Egypt’s date industry benefits from more than 24 million palm trees and is now expanding high-value varieties aimed at both domestic consumption and international export markets. The minister underscored ongoing efforts to improve post-harvest processes, including sorting, grading, packaging, and quality control to meet international standards.

The government has also invested in upgrading date processing infrastructure, establishing industrial complexes and cold storage units in key regions. These initiatives aim to increase production efficiency, support value-added manufacturing, and boost exports.

Minister Farouk further called on agricultural research centres, universities, and the National Research Centre to develop disease-resistant varieties and implement smart farming techniques to address climate challenges and pest management, strengthening the sector’s resilience and sustainability.

Earlier, it was reported Egypt ranks second worldwide as wheat output records major gains in 2025.