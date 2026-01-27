The ministry reported that the national average wheat yield reached 19.56 ardebs per feddan during the 2025 season. In model farms, productivity rose to as much as 30 ardebs per feddan, while demonstration and extension fields recorded an average of 24 ardebs. Officials attributed these results to the widespread adoption of modern cultivation techniques and the careful selection of crop varieties suited to different geographical zones.

At present, around 20 wheat varieties are cultivated across Egypt. These have been geographically distributed to maximise efficiency, improve yields and ensure stable supplies during the procurement season, TV BRICS reported citing Sada El-Balad.

The report also noted a 17 per cent increase in wheat procurement volumes compared to previous years. This growth reflects the effectiveness of updated agricultural strategies aimed at boosting domestic production, reducing reliance on imports and moving closer to self-sufficiency in strategic crops.

Agricultural authorities emphasised that continued investment in research, innovation and farmer support will remain central to sustaining these gains and ensuring long-term stability in the country’s food system.

