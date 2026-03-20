Egypt to build 5.62 GW of green energy and storage capacity

One of the projects involves a 900-megawatt wind power plant in Ras Shukeir, to be developed by an international consortium. An agreement has also been signed for the purchase of electricity generated by the facility.

Another power purchase agreement covers several projects, including a 2,000-megawatt solar power plant in Nag Hammadi, a battery energy storage system with a capacity of 2,000 megawatt-hours at the same location, as well as two solar plants in El Oweinat with capacities of 320 megawatts and 400 megawatts.

The documents were signed by representatives of the New and Renewable Energy Authority of Egypt and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company.

Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat stated that the agreements align with Egypt’s national energy strategy. The plan provides increasing the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to 42 per cent by 2030 and to 65 per cent by 2040.

According to the minister, the expansion of solar and wind generation, along with the introduction of battery storage systems, will help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut carbon emissions and improve the stability of the national energy system.

Earlier, it was reported Egypt launches the national biodiversity conservation strategy.