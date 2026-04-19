Egypt to add 2,500 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2026

According to Daily News Egypt, the initiative was discussed during a high-level meeting led by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, alongside Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and senior government officials.



The meeting reviewed progress in key renewable projects, including wind and solar power, as well as the development of energy storage systems. These projects form part of Egypt’s long-term energy strategy, which aims to support sustainable growth.



According to Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat, the new capacity will be integrated into the unified grid within the year, improving efficiency and ensuring a stable electricity supply. He noted that the updated strategy targets at least 42 per cent of energy generation from renewable sources by 2030.



Country's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi highlighted ongoing efforts to support the sector’s development, including new exploration activities and infrastructure planning. These measures are intended to complement the expansion of renewable energy and strengthen the overall energy system.



Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasised the importance of coordinated action across government institutions to accelerate the implementation of clean energy projects. He also underlined the need to ensure reliable electricity supply during periods of high demand and to enhance energy efficiency, particularly in the industrial sector, positioning Egypt as a regional centre for green energy development.



Earlier, it was reported that Egypt had unveiled a landmark genome study to revolutionize medicine.