Egypt unveils landmark genome study to revolutionize medicine

According to Sada El-Balad, the study, which analysed the complete genetic sequences of 1,024 Egyptian citizens across 21 governorates, provides the country with its first comprehensive national genomic reference. The findings were confirmed by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Ayman Ashour, who described the project as a major scientific milestone.



According to the research team, the study identified approximately 17 million previously unrecorded genetic variants. These findings offer new insight into the genetic composition of the Egyptian population and highlight distinct hereditary characteristics, estimated to account for around 18.5 per cent of the population’s genetic profile.



Scientists say the results will support the transition towards personalised healthcare, enabling treatments and preventive strategies tailored to individual genetic profiles. The data also improves understanding of how patients may respond differently to diseases and medications compared with other populations.



Researchers emphasised that the newly established genomic reference will play a central role in reshaping preventive medicine in Egypt, improving diagnostic accuracy and supporting public health strategies.



The initiative involved collaboration between multiple academic and research institutions, with a focus on developing domestic expertise in genomics and biotechnology. The next phase of the project will focus on expanding the dataset and integrating genomic analysis into clinical practice.

Earlier, it was reported that Egypt had raised electricity prices amid global energy crisis.



