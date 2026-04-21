Egypt targets US$60 billion in investment as foreign inflows strengthen regional position

Recent assessments indicate that the country ranks among the top investment destinations in the region, reflecting improved business conditions and a more competitive economic environment.

Several strategic sectors are underpinning Egypt’s investment appeal, notably renewable energy, manufacturing and major infrastructure projects. These industries have played a central role in strengthening economic capacity, supporting sustainable growth and creating new opportunities for both domestic and international investors.

Egypt has secured a top-three position among 18 markets in the Middle East and North Africa region, highlighting its growing competitiveness. On a global level, the country ranks 27th out of more than 200 economies in terms of investment openness, the source claimed.

Looking ahead, Egypt aims to attract up to US$60 billion in investment by 2030, underscoring its ambition to become a major regional hub for capital flows.

Previously, it was reported Egypt is to add 2,500 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2026.