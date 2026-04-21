Egypt targets US$60 billion in investment as foreign inflows strengthen regional position
Egypt is consolidating its position as one of the leading destinations for foreign direct investment (FDI) in North Africa, with growing international confidence supported by economic reforms and large-scale development projects, TV BRICS reports, citing Sada El-Balad.
Recent assessments indicate that the country ranks among the top investment destinations in the region, reflecting improved business conditions and a more competitive economic environment.
Several strategic sectors are underpinning Egypt’s investment appeal, notably renewable energy, manufacturing and major infrastructure projects. These industries have played a central role in strengthening economic capacity, supporting sustainable growth and creating new opportunities for both domestic and international investors.
Egypt has secured a top-three position among 18 markets in the Middle East and North Africa region, highlighting its growing competitiveness. On a global level, the country ranks 27th out of more than 200 economies in terms of investment openness, the source claimed.
Looking ahead, Egypt aims to attract up to US$60 billion in investment by 2030, underscoring its ambition to become a major regional hub for capital flows.
Previously, it was reported Egypt is to add 2,500 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2026.