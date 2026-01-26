Kazakhstan’s grain transportation to Uzbekistan rises 32% in 2025

Total freight volume with Uzbekistan hit 32.3 million tons, 16% more compared to the previous year.

Exports rose by 8.5% to reach 13 million tons, the company's press service said.

Grain shipments to Uzbekistan skyrocketed by 32% to make 4.5 million tons.

Across the entire network of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, freight volumes in 2025 rose to 319.9 million tons, that is 5.5% more against 2024. Export freight overall surged by 7.1%, reaching 89.2 million tons.

Notably, Kazakhstan Railways also boosts grain shipments to Azerbaijan.