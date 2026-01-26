Kazakhstan’s grain transportation to Uzbekistan rises 32% in 2025
09:51, 26 January 2026
Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company reported significant growth in freight traffic to Uzbekistan in 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports the company’s press service.
Total freight volume with Uzbekistan hit 32.3 million tons, 16% more compared to the previous year.
Exports rose by 8.5% to reach 13 million tons, the company's press service said.
Grain shipments to Uzbekistan skyrocketed by 32% to make 4.5 million tons.
Across the entire network of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, freight volumes in 2025 rose to 319.9 million tons, that is 5.5% more against 2024. Export freight overall surged by 7.1%, reaching 89.2 million tons.
