Egypt postpones Grand Egyptian Museum inauguration amid Israel-Iran tensions

Speaking during a press conference while touring the northern Beheira province, Madbouly said the current regional climate was not conducive to hosting a major international event. The museum's opening, originally scheduled for July 3, will now be delayed until the fourth quarter of the year.

"The regional tension may persist for weeks," Madbouly said. "We found that the appropriate course of action is to postpone this major event, so that it can have the proper global momentum and take place in a suitable atmosphere."

He added that a new date for the opening will be announced based on future regional developments.

Madbouly also issued a stark warning about the broader implications of the Israel-Iran conflict, noting the growing risk of a wider confrontation across the Middle East.

Located near the iconic Giza pyramids and spanning nearly 500,000 square meters, the GEM is billed as the world's largest archaeological museum dedicated to a single civilization. It will house approximately 57,000 artifacts, according to Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

As reported previously, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.