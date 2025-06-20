Egypt leads Middle East and North Africa in wind energy

According to Sada El-Balad, a partner of TV BRICS, this achievement is attributed to the expansion of major projects and collaboration with the private sector, as part of the Egyptian government’s commitment to clean energy transition plans.

These aim to generate 42 per cent of electricity from renewable sources by 2035 under the Egypt Vision 2030 strategy, with particular focus on energy efficiency and emission reduction.

Egypt also ranked second in Africa in the 2024 Public Service Delivery Index, surpassing the continental average and advancing in areas such as energy, infrastructure, regional integration, and youth empowerment.



Earlier it was reported that Egypt postponed Grand Egyptian Museum inauguration amid Israel-Iran tensions.