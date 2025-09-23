Egypt launches first integrated silk production centre in New Valley

Spanning 105 hectaries, the centre will serve as the core of Egypt’s silk localisation programme, aiming to reduce imports and bolster domestic production, according to Daily News Egypt.



Minister of Local Development Manal Awad highlighted that the centre follows presidential directives to develop Egypt’s silk industry. She noted the project will create new jobs, particularly for young people, and serve as a model for replication in other governorates.



The centre is expected to produce 25 tonnes of natural silk within four years, supplying raw materials for textiles, carpets, and medical products. Officials emphasised the project’s potential to boost the local economy, increase farmers’ incomes, and provide comprehensive technical and advisory support throughout the production process.



Earlier, it was reported that Egypt’s garment exports grew 26% in the first seven months of 2025.