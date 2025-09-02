Egypt’s garment exports grow 26% in first seven months of 2025

Experts noted that if current monthly growth rates of between 30 and 35 per cent are maintained, exports could reach US$3.7 billion by the end of 2025, setting a historic record for the sector.



Exports to Saudi Arabia nearly doubled, climbing 97 per cent to 183 million US dollars. Medium-term projections aim for exports to reach US$12 billion by 2031, supported by expansion of industrial hubs, new textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya, and integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into the export network.



Earlier, it was reported that the UAE firm joined the global solar partnership in Egypt with $220 million investment.