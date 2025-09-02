Egypt’s garment exports grow 26% in first seven months of 2025
Egypt’s ready-made garment exports recorded a strong 26 per cent increase during the first seven months of 2025, rising to US$1.939 billion from US$1.539 billion in the same period of 2024, TV BRICS reports.
Experts noted that if current monthly growth rates of between 30 and 35 per cent are maintained, exports could reach US$3.7 billion by the end of 2025, setting a historic record for the sector.
Exports to Saudi Arabia nearly doubled, climbing 97 per cent to 183 million US dollars. Medium-term projections aim for exports to reach US$12 billion by 2031, supported by expansion of industrial hubs, new textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya, and integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into the export network.
Earlier, it was reported that the UAE firm joined the global solar partnership in Egypt with $220 million investment.