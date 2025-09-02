EN
    Egypt’s garment exports grow 26% in first seven months of 2025

    20:44, 2 September 2025

    Egypt’s ready-made garment exports recorded a strong 26 per cent increase during the first seven months of 2025, rising to US$1.939 billion from US$1.539 billion in the same period of 2024, TV BRICS reports.

    Garments
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    Experts noted that if current monthly growth rates of between 30 and 35 per cent are maintained, exports could reach US$3.7 billion by the end of 2025, setting a historic record for the sector.

    Exports to Saudi Arabia nearly doubled, climbing 97 per cent to 183 million US dollars. Medium-term projections aim for exports to reach US$12 billion by 2031, supported by expansion of industrial hubs, new textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya, and integration of small and medium-sized enterprises into the export network.

    Earlier, it was reported that the UAE firm joined the global solar partnership in Egypt with $220 million investment.

    Egypt Exports World News
