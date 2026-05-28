Egypt emerges as Africa’s leader in EV sales

According to Sada El-Balad, the report shows that approximately 7,900 electric vehicles were sold in Egypt during 2025, placing the country ahead of Morocco and South Africa. Together, the three markets accounted for around 70 per cent of all EV sales across Africa during the year.



The findings reflect the rapid expansion of Africa’s electric vehicle sector, which has grown significantly over the past two years. Continental EV sales increased from around 4,000 units in 2023 to nearly 25,000 units in 2025, driven by rising consumer demand, supportive policies, and growing awareness of clean mobility solutions.



Globally, electric vehicle sales surpassed 20 million units in 2025, representing approximately one-quarter of all new cars sold worldwide. The trend reflects the continued shift towards cleaner forms of transportation as countries seek to reduce emissions, strengthen energy security, and lower dependence on fossil fuels.



Long-term forecasts suggest that the global EV fleet could exceed 510 million vehicles by 2035, more than six times the level recorded in 2025. The expansion is expected to be supported by falling technology costs, advances in battery performance, and wider deployment of charging infrastructure.



Earlier, it was reported that Egypt is moving to introduce electric vehicles in government transport.



