Egypt discovers three ancient rock-cut tombs in Saqqara
Egypt on Sunday announced the discovery of three rock-cut tombs dating to the New Kingdom period (1550 BC-1069 BC) at the Bubasteion necropolis in Saqqara, Giza Province, west of Cairo, Xinhua reported.
The tombs, uncovered by an Egyptian archaeological mission, contain hieroglyphic inscriptions and important archaeological remains, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.
According to Amr El-Tayeb, director-general of the Saqqara Antiquities Area, the tombs belonged to three officials, including a senior administrative and military official from the early New Kingdom, the chief merchant of the House of Ptah, and an overseer of the house.
Hisham Elleithy, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery reveals the identities and histories of the tomb owners and provides new insights into Egyptian society during the New Kingdom.