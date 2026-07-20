Egypt discovers three ancient rock-cut tombs in Saqqara

The tombs, uncovered by an Egyptian archaeological mission, contain hieroglyphic inscriptions and important archaeological remains, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

According to Amr El-Tayeb, director-general of the Saqqara Antiquities Area, the tombs belonged to three officials, including a senior administrative and military official from the early New Kingdom, the chief merchant of the House of Ptah, and an overseer of the house.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt / Facebook

Hisham Elleithy, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the discovery reveals the identities and histories of the tomb owners and provides new insights into Egyptian society during the New Kingdom.