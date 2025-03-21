Egypt discovers 3000-year-old military leader's tomb: ministry

A group of mass and individual graves from the Greco-Roman Period (around 332 BC-640 AD) and Late Period of ancient Egypt (around 747 BC-332 BC) were also discovered, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the discovery was made during the mission's work in the Maskhouta area of Ismailia Governorate, northeast of Egypt.

Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, emphasized the discovery demonstrates the military importance of the site in protecting the country's eastern borders during the New Kingdom, according to the statement.

Some of the artifacts found inside the military commander's tomb, including bronze tools, arrowheads, and the remains of a scepter, revealed the importance of their owner, who held a high-ranking military position, Khaled said.

The tomb, built of mud brick, consists of a main burial chamber and three other chambers.

A gold ring bearing the cartouche of King Ramses III, a collection of beads and stones of various shapes and colors, and a small ivory box were also found.

The mission also discovered a collection of alabaster vessels, all in good condition and decorated with engravings, including two cartouches of King Horemheb (around 1323-1295 BC), one of the most important leaders and warrior kings during the 18th Dynasty.

Recall that a collaborative archaeological mission between Egypt and China has made discoveries at the Montu Temple, a lesser-explored site within the Karnak Temple Complex in Luxor.