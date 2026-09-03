Egypt, China agree to broaden security and technology cooperation

The two governments pledged closer coordination on counterterrorism and cross-border organized crime, along with further consultations on an extradition treaty, according to their joint statement.

Regional security also featured in the discussions. Xi urged Middle Eastern countries to develop their own security arrangements through dialogue and oppose outside interference. His proposals linked regional stability to economic development, respect for national sovereignty and a stronger role for the United Nations, according to the Chinese government's account of the meeting.

Xi also expressed Beijing's willingness to work with countries in the region to protect international shipping routes. He said cooperation on development could help build trust and reduce the conditions that give rise to conflict.

The Egyptian president’s office said both leaders favored diplomatic solutions to regional crises. Sisi emphasized the protection of civilians, freedom of navigation and respect for the sovereignty and security of Gulf states and Jordan.

On the economic agenda, the governments identified data centers, semiconductors and critical mineral supply chains as areas for expanded cooperation. They also agreed to encourage greater use of their national currencies in trade and investment and welcomed the renewal and increased value of their currency swap agreement.

During the talks, Sisi announced an agreement to launch a third phase of expansion at the Egyptian-Chinese industrial zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. He said the expansion would cover sectors including renewable energy, vehicle manufacturing, textiles and chemical fibers.

Separately, the Suez Canal Economic Zone authority and China's ZC Rubber Group signed a preliminary agreement to study a tire manufacturing complex in the Sokhna Industrial Zone. The estimated investment would total about $500 million, with the project still under consideration.

The visit marked 70 years of diplomatic relations between Egypt and China. The two countries established their comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, creating the framework for cooperation in infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and technology.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Acting Minister of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan Sayasat Nurbek held talks with a delegation from the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST).