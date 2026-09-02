Kazakhstan and China to expand cooperation in science and education

The meeting was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin.

Nurbek briefed the delegation on key reforms implemented by his ministry to further develop and strengthen Kazakhstan’s higher education and science system, highlighting plans to establish a Central Asian educational hub to expand international educational and scientific cooperation.

Junke He presented CAST’s activities and projects. CAST, a non‑profit organization uniting scientists and engineers in China, and its organizations are affiliated with more than 250 international scientific and technical structures.

Discussions focused on promising areas of cooperation between the Kazakh ministry and the CAST, such as academic exchanges, implementation of joint scientific and technical projects, and initiatives to promote science education and literacy. Both sides also explored agreements aimed at scientific and humanitarian exchange, strengthening professional and academic ties, and collaboration between scholars, researchers, and professionals of both countries.

Sayasat Nurbek proposed considering cooperation in several areas, including scientific internships, artificial intelligence, commercialization of research results, and training of engineering personnel.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned the Government with considering opening a Kazakh-Chinese AI school in Astana.