EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Egypt aims to welcome 30 million tourists per year

    20:42, 3 June 2025

    Egypt aims to welcome 30 million tourists per yearAccording to Fares Hosni, Secretary General of Tourist Syndicate, Egypt's tourism sector remains heavily dependent on coastal attractions: 76 per cent of all tourists visiting the country are attracted by beach resorts, TV BRICS reports.

    Tourists
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    Hosni emphasised the importance of beach tourism, while noting that Egypt is also a key destination for cultural tourism. According to him, cities such as Luxor and Aswan continue to attract visitors interested in history and archaeology.

    Hosni stressed that the country is also actively working to diversify its tourism offerings. "The national tourism strategy, developed under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, aims to attract 30 million tourists a year," he said.

    He added that this goal will be achieved by expanding and improving the tourism infrastructure.

    As reported previously, Egypt is set to launch QR-based visa-on-arrival pilot at Cairo airport.

    Tourism Travel Egypt World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All