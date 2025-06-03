Egypt aims to welcome 30 million tourists per year

Hosni emphasised the importance of beach tourism, while noting that Egypt is also a key destination for cultural tourism. According to him, cities such as Luxor and Aswan continue to attract visitors interested in history and archaeology.



Hosni stressed that the country is also actively working to diversify its tourism offerings. "The national tourism strategy, developed under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, aims to attract 30 million tourists a year," he said.



He added that this goal will be achieved by expanding and improving the tourism infrastructure.



As reported previously, Egypt is set to launch QR-based visa-on-arrival pilot at Cairo airport.