Egypt to launch QR-based visa-on-arrival pilot at Cairo airport

This is reported by the official website of the Egypt State Information Service. Under this initiative, visitors in need of an urgent visa will be able to complete their application on arrival by scanning a QR code. Fees will be settled electronically, either at self-service kiosks located in the arrivals hall or via a specialised mobile application.



Minister Fathy noted that the scheme is designed to streamline payment and processing procedures, thereby alleviating congestion in the arrival area.



In the coming weeks, the Tourism Ministry will collaborate with airport officials, relevant agencies, and the technology provider to evaluate the pilot’s performance before extending the system to all airports across Egypt.



