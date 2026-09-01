Egypt aims to increase daily rail passengers to 4 million by 2030

The first three railway lines, with a combined length of 2,000 kilometres, are currently under construction. They include the Ain Sokhna–Marsa Matrouh line via Cairo and Alexandria, the 6th of October–Abu Simbel line serving Upper Egypt, and a line connecting Qena with Safaga and Hurghada. Another 250-kilometre line between Port Said and Alexandria is also planned.

According to El-Wazir, unmanned testing will begin on one section of the first line in early October. This will be followed by phased testing of the entire line. Passenger services will begin after all technical procedures have been completed and safety requirements met.

Once the first three high-speed lines become operational, they are expected to carry around 2.5 million passengers per day. Meanwhile, Egypt's conventional railway network is expected to serve 1.5 million passengers daily by 2030. Thus, the total capacity of the country's rail transport system will reach approximately 4 million passengers per day.

Egypt's existing railway network, which spans more than 10,000 kilometres, is undergoing comprehensive modernisation, including the upgrading of signalling systems and the construction of around 400 kilometres of new tracks linking major industrial zones.

The first phase of the fourth metro line is scheduled for a test launch in mid-2027. In the future, it is expected to carry between 1 million and 1.25 million passengers per day.

The country is also developing a 100.3-kilometre monorail network: 43.8 kilometres will run west of the Nile and 56.5 kilometres east of the river. It will connect the urban district known as the New Administrative Capital with Greater Cairo through integration with the third metro line.

According to the minister, Egypt's public transport development strategy is based on three areas: intercity transport by rail, high-speed trains and buses; urban transport systems in major cities; and feeder routes connecting residential areas with major transport hubs. El-Wazir noted that Egypt's transport strategy envisages integrating all modes of transport into a single integrated network.

Earlier, it was reported Egypt emerged as Africa’s leader in EV sales.