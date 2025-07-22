Egypt aims to attract one million Arab tourists by 2026

It is noted that the authority is actively engaging with tourists through digital platforms. The organisation is publishing promotional materials showcasing the development of tourism, upgrades to infrastructure, and improvements in service quality.



according to MENA, the campaign includes video advertisements on websites and search engines and content in both Arabic and English, as well as smart outdoor advertising in cinemas and shopping malls across Arab countries. It highlights a wide range of leisure options, beach tourism, entertainment, cultural and sporting events, and modern travel experiences.



The campaign will run until mid-2026 and is expected to play a key role in revitalising and diversifying tourist flows from the Arab world.



As reported previously, the U.S. and the EU are set to increase fees for foreign tourists.