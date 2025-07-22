US and EU increase fees for foreign tourists

Europe nearly triples visa waiver fee

The European Commission has announced a significant increase in the fee for using the ETIAS system (European Travel Information and Authorisation System), from 7 to 20 euros. The new rate will apply to citizens of visa-exempt countries planning short-term trips of up to 90 days to 30 European countries.

ETIAS will cover all EU member states except Ireland, as well as Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland. The system is scheduled to launch in the last quarter of 2026. The proposal is currently undergoing a two-month review by the EU Council and the European Parliament.

The Commission says the fee increase is needed to cover operating costs in line with inflation and to bring EU charges in line with similar programs in other countries. Exemptions will remain for travelers under 18 and over 70, who will continue to be free of charge.

US introduces visa integrity fee

The US Department of Homeland Security will impose an additional fee on foreign nationals when issuing non-immigrant visas. The minimum amount is set at 250 dollars, but the department may raise it at its discretion. The fee will be adjusted annually for inflation.

All collected funds will go to the general treasury, and no exemptions or discounts are provided. However, if a visa holder complies with all visa conditions and leaves the US on time, they will be able to claim a refund after their visa expires.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that European Commission proposed €2trln long-term budget.