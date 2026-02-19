Egypt accelerates biogas drive to strengthen green economy

The minister emphasised that scaling up biogas technology would enable the generation of electricity and clean energy alongside the production of organic fertiliser. She noted that such initiatives contribute to sustainable farming practices, open up employment opportunities and help reduce the environmental footprint associated with waste.

Manal Awad underscored the importance of regular maintenance, operational monitoring and comprehensive feasibility studies to ensure the long-term sustainability of both existing and future projects.

Between June and December 2025, the foundation installed 1,932 biogas units, generating around 2.1 million cubic metres of gas annually – equivalent to approximately 70,000 LPG cylinders – while processing nearly 53,000 tonnes of animal waste. The programme produced some 84,000 cubic metres of organic fertiliser, benefiting about 7,000 acres of farmland. In addition, it supported around 9,500 people, reflecting the sector’s growing contribution to Egypt’s sustainable development agenda.

