Egypt boosts green building in new cities with incentive approval

Under the terms of the programme, the incentives apply to new developments, projects with a construction readiness level of less than 20 per cent and large-scale projects covering an area of more than 210 square metres. In multi-phase projects, the incentives will only apply to those stages where work has not yet commenced.

NUCA is forming a specialised working group to track progress. To confirm adherence to green standards, a joint committee – including members from NUCA, the Housing and Building National Research Center (HBRC), and local city authorities – will perform physical site inspections.

The programme will run until 30 May 2026, after which NUCA will appraise its results with a view to possibly expanding the mandatory requirements for green building as part of Egypt's national sustainable development programme.

The source stated that, to achieve the goals of the new policy, according to which five cities – New Cairo, New Damietta, New El Alamein, New Mansoura, and New Administrative Capital – will be declared "green cities" from 30 June 2026, NUCA is introducing mandatory accredited Egyptian green building certification for developers.

In order to simplify these procedures and strengthen control, NUCA plans to sign a cooperation protocol with HBRC, the official Egyptian body responsible for issuing and accrediting green urban development certificates.

