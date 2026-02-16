Earthquake strikes China
15:03, 16 February 2026
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded on February 16 at 12:14 p.m. Astana time in China, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.
According to preliminary data from the National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.00 degrees north and a longitude of 78.50 degrees east.
The energy class was 11.6.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake occurred on January 28 at 04:32 a.m. Astana time in Tajikistan. The MPV magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 184 km. Its energy class was K 11.6.