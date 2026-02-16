EN
    Earthquake strikes China

    15:03, 16 February 2026

    A 5.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded on February 16 at 12:14 p.m. Astana time in China, Qazinform News Agency learned from the National Data Center of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to preliminary data from the National Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research of the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan, the epicenter was located at a latitude of 41.00 degrees north and a longitude of 78.50 degrees east. 

    The energy class was 11.6.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake occurred on January 28 at 04:32 a.m. Astana time in Tajikistan. The MPV magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 184 km. Its energy class was K 11.6.

     

     

     

     

    Nariman Mergalym
