Earthquake strikes China

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an earthquake occurred on January 28 at 04:32 a.m. Astana time in Tajikistan. The MPV magnitude 4.2 occurred at a depth of 184 km. Its energy class was K 11.6.