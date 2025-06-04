Earthquake recorded 300km northeast of Almaty

The seismic network of the National Scientific Center for Seismic Observations and Research of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake at 8:06am Astana time on June 4, 2025.

The earthquake centered on the territory of Kazakhstan, 300 km northeast of Almaty city.

The Center said that the earthquake was unnoticed by residents. No damage or victims were reported.

