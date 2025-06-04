Nearly 100 people evacuated as fire engulfs residential building in Astana

The city authorities say spontaneous combustion of insulation sparked a massive fire, which engulfed multiple floors covering a total area of around 250 square meters.

According to the emergency situations department of Astana city, the fire was localized at 1:30 am and was fully put out at 2:00 am. The department’s 45 personnel and 13 fire trucks were involved in firefighting efforts.

There were no reports of victims. Nearly 100 people evacuated from their flats, while 15 more were evacuated with the help of rescuers.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

The city authorities said that all those suffered by the fire will receive necessary assistance as well as placed temporary in hotels.

Earlier it was reported that 14 injured in a gasoline station explosion in Atyrau region.