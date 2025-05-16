EN
    Earthquake recorded 253km southeast of Almaty

    10:26, 16 May 2025

    An earthquake occurred 253km away from the Kazakh city of Almaty Friday morning, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform; Wikipedia

    The seismic network of the National Scientific Center for Seismic Observations and Research of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake at 5:12 am Astana time on May 16, reads a statement.

    The earthquake centered on the Kyrgyz territory, 253 km southeast of Almaty city.

    The Center said that the earthquake was not felt in Kazakhstan.

    Earlier it was reported that an earthquake had struck about 239 km southwest of Almaty city. 

    Earthquake Natural disasters Almaty Incidents
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
