    Another earthquake felt in Almaty

    13:19, 12 May 2025

    An earthquake struck the territory of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake tremors felt again in Almaty
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to preliminary data from seismologists, the earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The information is being clarified, said the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations of the city of Almaty.

    Later, the department confirmed that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Kyrgyzstan, about 239 km southwest of Almaty, as some residents reported experiencing mild tremors.

    As reported earlier, the network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has recorded an earthquake at 06:33 am Astana time on May 12.

    Earthquake Kyrgyzstan Natural disasters Almaty
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
