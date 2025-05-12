Another earthquake felt in Almaty

According to preliminary data from seismologists, the earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The information is being clarified, said the press service of the Department of Emergency Situations of the city of Almaty.

Later, the department confirmed that the earthquake’s epicenter was in Kyrgyzstan, about 239 km southwest of Almaty, as some residents reported experiencing mild tremors.

As reported earlier, the network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has recorded an earthquake at 06:33 am Astana time on May 12.