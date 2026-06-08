At least 15 killed in powerful quake in the Philippines

The quake struck near General Santos City at 7:40 a.m. local time.

At least 15 people were killed. Hospitals, schools, and commercial buildings were severely damaged.

More than an hour of strong aftershocks followed.

Alerts were issued in the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Guam; later lifted as the threat receded.

🇵🇭🇯🇵 Footage of a collapsed building in Gensan, Philippines, following the recent earthquake of about 8.0+



In addition to that, tsunami warnings are being issued for the entire region



Source: GeoPolitics Watch (Telegram) / Writer: Oliver https://t.co/tH3iVUeBDM pic.twitter.com/ZKbtxpNHON — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 8, 2026

Indonesia’s Northern Sulawesi province recorded waves up to 0.83 meters.

President Ferdinand Marcos activated emergency agencies, ordered school closures, and urged evacuations.

Police reported severe damage to St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos.

Witnesses described cars swerving and trees violently shaking during the quake.

The state-run Philippine News Agency said 3.2 million students and 128,000 teachers and personnel were affected on what was meant to be the first day of school in the Philippines.

Video posted on official social media channels showed a three-storey building that housed a Jollibee restaurant collapsing in a cloud of debris and dust, startling onlookers.