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    Earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Almaty

    11:54, 29 July 2026

    The Seismic Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies recorded an earthquake on Tuesday, at 11:09 am Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Almaty
    Photo credit: Almaty Mayor's Office

    The epicenter of the quake was 257 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China.

    Tremors measuring 2 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty.

    No injuries or damages were recorded.

    According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a magnitude 4.6 quake occurred today in Southern Xinjiang, China, at a depth of seven kilometers.

    Earlier, it was reported that 13 people were killed as a powerful quake hit Japan's Kumamoto on July 28.

     

    Earthquake Kazakhstan Almaty China
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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