Earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Almaty
11:54, 29 July 2026
The Seismic Stations Network of the Ministry of Emergencies recorded an earthquake on Tuesday, at 11:09 am Astana time, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The epicenter of the quake was 257 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China.
Tremors measuring 2 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty.
No injuries or damages were recorded.
According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a magnitude 4.6 quake occurred today in Southern Xinjiang, China, at a depth of seven kilometers.
Earlier, it was reported that 13 people were killed as a powerful quake hit Japan's Kumamoto on July 28.