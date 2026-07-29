Earthquake hits China, tremors felt in Almaty

The epicenter of the quake was 257 kilometers southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China.

Tremors measuring 2 on MPV scale were felt in Almaty.

No injuries or damages were recorded.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a magnitude 4.6 quake occurred today in Southern Xinjiang, China, at a depth of seven kilometers.

Earlier, it was reported that 13 people were killed as a powerful quake hit Japan's Kumamoto on July 28.