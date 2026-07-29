13 dead after powerful quake hits Japan's Kumamoto

Search operations continue, while Shinkansen bullet train services remain suspended.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police dispatched a helicopter and an eight-member emergency rescue team to assist in locating missing persons.

Photo credit: Kyodo

In Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, an explosion tore through a shopping mall operated by the Aeon group shortly after the quake. Local authorities reported two women dead, another found unresponsive, and five injured. Around 200 people had been evacuated before the mall’s second floor collapsed.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Rail services remain disrupted. The Kyushu Shinkansen line is still halted, while Kumamoto trams will resume at reduced speeds, with officials warning of possible suspension if further strong tremors occur.

Air travel has also been affected. Japan Airlines canceled 11 flights and All Nippon Airways two, citing safety concerns.

Photo credit: Kyodo

Several businesses in the region have suspended operations, and thousands of households remain without electricity.

The quake, which struck at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, registered the maximum intensity of 7 on Japan’s seismic scale in parts of Kumamoto Prefecture.

Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook southwestern Japan on Tuesday, with tsunami advisories issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas.