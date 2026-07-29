13 dead after powerful quake hits Japan's Kumamoto
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday that the government has confirmed 13 fatalities following a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Tuesday afternoon, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kyodo.
Search operations continue, while Shinkansen bullet train services remain suspended.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police dispatched a helicopter and an eight-member emergency rescue team to assist in locating missing persons.
In Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, an explosion tore through a shopping mall operated by the Aeon group shortly after the quake. Local authorities reported two women dead, another found unresponsive, and five injured. Around 200 people had been evacuated before the mall’s second floor collapsed.
Rail services remain disrupted. The Kyushu Shinkansen line is still halted, while Kumamoto trams will resume at reduced speeds, with officials warning of possible suspension if further strong tremors occur.
Air travel has also been affected. Japan Airlines canceled 11 flights and All Nippon Airways two, citing safety concerns.
Several businesses in the region have suspended operations, and thousands of households remain without electricity.
The quake, which struck at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday, registered the maximum intensity of 7 on Japan’s seismic scale in parts of Kumamoto Prefecture.
Earlier, it was reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.1 shook southwestern Japan on Tuesday, with tsunami advisories issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas.