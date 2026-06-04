Earthquake felt in Almaty and Zhetysu region

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, tremors were recorded in Almaty on June 4 at approximately 9:22 PM.

The seismic station network of the National Scientific Center for Seismological Observations and Research processes information about the epicenter, and the intensity is being clarified.

Relevant government agencies have been notified in accordance with the established communication protocol.

The epicenter was located in Kazakhstan, 316 km northeast of Almaty. Coordinates: 44.547°N, 80.405°E. The depth was 30 km.

The highest intensity was recorded in Zharkent, Panfilov district, Zhetysu region — 4 points.

In several populated areas of the Zhetysu and Almaty regions — Sarkand, Zhangyzyrov, Tekeli, and Chundzha — tremors were felt with an intensity of 3 points.

In Almaty, the intensity was 2 points. Tremors were also felt in Taldykorgan, Konayev, Talgar, Yesik, Usharal, Ushtobe, Saryozek, Kegen, Narynkol, Urzhar, and other settlements.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, a magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck the Zhetysu region on Monday.