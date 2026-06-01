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    M3.8 earthquake hits Zhetysu region

    15:07, 1 June 2026

    A magnitude 3.8 earthquake struck Zhetysu region on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazakhstan’s National Data Center.

    M3.8 earthquake hits Zhetysu region
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded 34 kilometers southeast of Tekeli at 10:56 a.m. Astana time (05:56 GMT) on June 1.

    The coordinates of the epicenter were 44.65 degrees north latitude and 79.10 degrees east longitude. The recorded energy class was K=9.0.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake was felt in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region. 

     

    Incidents Natural disasters Zhetysu region Kazakhstan Regions
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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