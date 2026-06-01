M3.8 earthquake hits Zhetysu region

According to preliminary data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center, the earthquake was recorded 34 kilometers southeast of Tekeli at 10:56 a.m. Astana time (05:56 GMT) on June 1.

The coordinates of the epicenter were 44.65 degrees north latitude and 79.10 degrees east longitude. The recorded energy class was K=9.0.

Earlier, Qazinform reported an earthquake was felt in Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region.