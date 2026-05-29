EAEU expands trade agenda and AI cooperation

According to Sagintayev, the summit agenda included 18 issues covering international cooperation, trade, digitalization, artificial intelligence technologies, customs regulation, the agro-industrial complex, the common electricity market and services liberalization.

“Two important international documents were signed,” Sagintayev said. “First, we are launching negotiations on a free trade agreement with Tunisia.”

He noted that Tunisia represents a strategic gateway for EAEU countries to rapidly growing African markets.

The second document updates agreements reached with Serbia in 2015, simplifying customs requirements and accompanying documentation within the existing free trade agreement.

“This measure will significantly simplify customs clearance procedures for goods moving between the EAEU and Serbia,” Sagintayev stated.

According to the Commission chairman, over the past five years the union has substantially expanded its network of trade partnerships. Preferential trade agreements with Serbia and Iran have already entered into force, while new agreements were signed with the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Mongolia.

Sagintayev added that negotiations are continuing with India, while joint working groups have also been launched with Pakistan, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“In total, countries with which the EAEU has already signed agreements or is conducting negotiations represent markets with a population exceeding 4.5 billion people,” he said.

Sagintayev noted that the union currently maintains cooperation with 25 governments, 12 international associations and 47 international organizations.

The Commission chairman also summarized the economic results of the EAEU integration strategy through 2025. According to him, over the five year period, 18 international treaties and agreements were prepared and around 500 acts of union bodies were adopted.

Industrial production in EAEU countries increased by nearly 19%, agricultural output by 12.4%, while investment in fixed capital rose by 35.8%. Mutual trade turnover within the union grew by 79.8%, and the share of settlements in national currencies exceeded 93%.

Sagintayev also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence within the union. One of the key outcomes of the Eurasian Economic Forum was the adoption of a joint statement on the responsible development of AI technologies.

“The document is focused on the application of artificial intelligence technologies while taking into account national interests and digital sovereignty,” he said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev had called for the creation of a unified digital trade space and deeper industrial cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union.