E Kazakhstan to boost mountain skiing cluster

He said the complex plan for the Almaty mountain skiing cluster development project was drafted in line with the President’s task.

The average visitor expenditure in mountain tourism is estimated at 350 US dollars while the average daily cost of sun and beach tourism is 50 US dollars, he told the Government meeting.

The Minister noted that other regions of Kazakhstan also have untapped potential for the development of mountain tourism, particularly East Kazakhstan.

To this end, the construction of airports started in Katon Karagai and Zaysan. The Ministry and akimat of East Kazakhstan began elaboration of mountain skiing tourism on a territory of 1,000 hectares with 70 km of skiing tracks.

Recall that the Kazakh and Uzbek leaders surveyed the mountain skiing cluster in Almaty.