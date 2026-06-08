Dutch farm launches world's first cultivated meat facility

The project uses bioreactors, controlled tanks in which animal cells are cultivated under carefully regulated conditions. The facility is intended for research and testing rather than commercial production, as cultivated meat has not yet been approved for sale in the European Union.

The province of South Holland is investing €500,000 in the initiative to support research, public outreach and an experience center scheduled to open later this year.

The project is being developed on a family-run dairy farm operated by Corné van Leeuwen and is linked to RespectFarms, building on the vision of Dutch scientist Willem van Eelen, who first proposed producing meat from animal cells after World War II.

Testing will initially use bioreactors ranging from 20 to 200 liters, with a fully operational pilot farm expected by 2028.

“I would like to see more initiatives like this in Schipluiden, where agriculture and technology strengthen each other,” said Aad Straathof, provincial deputy for agriculture and fisheries. “What is happening here is only possible because of cooperation between farmers, researchers, companies, and governments.”

Meindert Stolk, provincial deputy for economy and innovation, said the project reflects the Netherlands' long tradition of agricultural innovation.

“With our support, we are making room for innovation. Innovation made Dutch agriculture great, and that is still true today,” he said.

The new experience center will allow farmers, students and visitors to observe cultivated meat production and engage with researchers and policymakers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a study involving adults with obesity suggests successful weight loss may depend on changes in both the gut microbiome and the brain, offering new insights into how intermittent fasting affects the body.