Fasting may rewire gut and brain to aid weight loss

Researchers found that an intermittent energy restriction (IER) diet led to significant weight loss, improved metabolic health and measurable changes in brain activity linked to appetite, cravings and self-control.

The study involved 25 adults with obesity in China who followed a structured fasting program for 62 days. By the end of the intervention, participants lost an average of 7.6 kilograms, or about 7.8% of their body weight. Blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol and markers of liver function also improved.

"Here we show that an IER diet changes the human brain-gut-microbiome axis. The observed changes in the gut microbiome and in the activity in addiction-related brain regions during and after weight loss are highly dynamic and coupled over time," said Dr. Qiang Zeng of the Health Management Institute of the PLA General Hospital in Beijing.

Brain scans revealed reduced activity in regions associated with appetite and addictive behaviors, while analyses of stool samples showed significant shifts in gut bacteria. Researchers found links between specific microbes and brain areas involved in willpower, attention, emotion and learning.

"The gut microbiome is thought to communicate with the brain in a complex, two-directional way," said co-author Dr. Xiaoning Wang. "The microbiome produces neurotransmitters and neurotoxins which access the brain through nerves and the blood circulation."

While the study does not prove cause and effect, researchers say the findings suggest that weight loss may involve a coordinated shift in gut bacteria, metabolism and brain function rather than simply reducing calorie intake.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that researchers at Monash University have developed a blood test designed to detect concussion in adults aged over 60, a group particularly vulnerable to serious complications following head injuries.