Dust storm hits Almaty: Citizens reveal consequences

Residents have been actively sharing videos of the storm on social media that show strong gusts of wind and thick clouds of dust, covering the streets and reducing visibility.

Although the storm lasted just a few minutes, its impact was significant. In some areas, parts of building facades collapsed, store signs were damaged, and the wind scattered trash and street debris across the roads.

Rain started to fall in the city as the sky became overcast with grey clouds.

Meanwhile, the airport's press service stated that Almaty International Airport is operating as usual.

Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, the Department of Emergency Situations advised residents and visitors to follow safety precautions and refrain from walking in mountainous areas.

