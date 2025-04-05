EN
    Gusty wind to hit most of Kazakhstan April 5

    09:24, 5 April 2025

    According to a statement of the national weather agency, Kazhydromet, inclement weather will persist in most of Kazakhstan on Saturday, April 5, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Phоtо credit: Pixabay

    Rainy weather conditions are in store for most regions of the country with heavy precipitation predicted for southern, southeastern, eastern and northeastern Kazakhstan. Only southwest and northwest will see no precipitation.

    Wind will gust up in most regions bringing dust storm to southern Kazakhstan. Fog is expected to blanket parts of north, southwest and center of the country.

    It was previously reported that mets have issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 4.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Kazakhstan
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
