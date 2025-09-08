Dust storm blankets Almaty, turns day into dusk
17:20, 8 September 2025
A powerful dust storm struck Almaty, blanketing part of the city in a thick haze of sand and dust, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The abrupt change in weather sharply reduced visibility, creating a "twilight" effect in the middle of the day. The storm brought strong winds, which were later followed by rain.
Earlier, Kazhydromet had warned that unfavorable weather conditions were expected in most cities across Kazakhstan, including Almaty, on September 8.