    Dust storm blankets Almaty, turns day into dusk

    17:20, 8 September 2025

    A powerful dust storm struck Almaty, blanketing part of the city in a thick haze of sand and dust, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Yelaman Turysbekov/Kazinform

    The abrupt change in weather sharply reduced visibility, creating a "twilight" effect in the middle of the day. The storm brought strong winds, which were later followed by rain.

    Earlier, Kazhydromet had warned that unfavorable weather conditions were expected in most cities across Kazakhstan, including Almaty, on September 8.

